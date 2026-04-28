Box Office: Lee Cronin's The Mummy emerges CLEAN HIT in India, grosses IMPRESSIVE Rs 27 crore in 12 days

Lee Cronin's The Mummy added Rs. 1.30 crore on its second Tuesday, registering around a 19 per cent spike over Monday and 44 per cent over the last Tuesday. The running cume of Lee Cronin's The Mummy reached Rs. 27.15 crore gross at the Indian box office, with Rs. 10.15 crore coming in the five days of the second week.

It is expected to wind up its second week around the Rs. 30 crore mark, after which it will head towards its final target. Based on the current trends, the movie is likely to wrap up its entire theatrical run around Rs. 40 crore in India.

With this sort of impressive trend, the movie emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the Indian box office. It is the second Hollywood Hit film of 2026 in India, after Project Hail Mary. The horror film is performing the best in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu. Typically, Tamil Nadu contributes closer to 10 per cent for Hollywood releases, with markets like Mumbai, Delhi-UP, and Mysore leading the charge. Here, it is Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh that are at the forefront, with the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions from just these two states collecting more than English and Hindi across India. That underlines the mass appeal of the horror films, while generally it's the high-end centres that drive Hollywood box office.

The Box Office Collections of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Monday Rs. 1.95 cr. Tuesday Rs. 2.35 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.10 cr. Thursday Rs. 1.60 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.70 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.10 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.05 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.30 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 27.15 cr.

The Mummy trilogy was huge in India in the past. The 1999 film grossed around Rs. 20 crore, with the sequels collecting Rs. 27 crore in 2001 and Rs. 48 crore in 2008. All these adjusts to over or around Rs. 200 crore today. While this film is not part of that franchise, the familiar title has likely aided initial recognition.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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