Box Office: Like Sankranthi Vasthunam producers, Thandel makers host party with film partners and distributors following theatrical success

Romantic action thriller, Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has emerged as one of the celebrated box office successes of 2025 in the Telugu Film Industry after the Pongal release Sankranthiki Vastunnam. Following its phenomenal theatrical run, the makers are in a celebratory mood, hosting a series of grand parties to mark the film’s grand success.

Much like director Anil Ravipudi and senior hero Venkatesh's Pongal film Sankranthiki Vastunnam, which kick-started this trend earlier in 2025, the Thandel's producer Geetha Arts, spearheaded by legendary filmmaker Allu Arvind, has planned three separate celebrations—one for celebrities, one for distributors, and one for the media. The first event, held the other day, was an extravagant affair attended by the film’s entire cast and crew, along with several prominent names from the Telugu film industry.

Now, the focus shifts to the movie's happy distributors, who played a key role in taking Thandel to audiences far and broad. The final celebration will be dedicated to the media, acknowledging their contribution to boosting the film’s buzz through their amazing writeups and reviews. With Thandel becoming the second massive hit in 2025, it looks like the trend of throwing multiple success parties seems to be catching on.

What started with Sankranthiki Vastunnam, where producer Dil Raju took it very personally to host a success party for all the stakeholders, is now being followed by other big releases. Looks like the Telugu Film Industry will be now continuing this trend like forever, giving due importance to the people involved in making a film blockbuster. As the team gears up for the distributor and media parties, Thandel’s triumph continues to make waves, setting new benchmarks for success celebrations in Tollywood.

Box Office Success and Break-Even Status

One of the major highlights of Thandel's success story is that it has officially broken even for all Indian buyers, making it a clean success across the country. The film’s strong word-of-mouth and repeat audiences have contributed to its remarkable run, ensuring profits for all the distributors, and mega-profits for producer Allu Arvind of Geetha Arts. The film remains the highest grosser ever for Naga Chaitanya in his career, while this is the second blockbuster in a row for the hero and heroine Sai Pallavi. Also, Devi Sri Prasad delivered top-notch songs and musically mellifluous background score for the film. Do catch it in theatres if you haven't yet.