Box Office: Malayalam movie Officer On Duty maintains STRONG hold; eyes solid Week 2



Crime thrillers scoring at the Box Office are not new, and Malayalam films like Drishyam have changed the game completely. And now, another Malayalam film, "Officer On Duty" is continuing its impressive run at the box office, maintaining a steady hold even as it enters its second week. Will this film become another Drishyam like cult hit is something the Box Office will decide in the coming days?

Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala are as follows:

Days Gross Kerala Box Office Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore Day 2 Rs 1.85 crore Day 3 Rs 2.75 crore Day 4 Rs 3.20 crore Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 1.80 crore Total Rs 12.45 crore

Officer On Duty has been performing well since its release, grossing ₹12.45 crore in just six days Kerala gross. The weekday collections remained steady despite a slight dip, indicating strong word-of-mouth traction. These numbers echo the movie’s solid reception among audiences, guaranteeing a good second week as well. the movie is looking solid to have a life time over 50 crores worldwide in its full run.

Directed by Jithu Ashraf in his debut and penned by Shahi Kabir, the film has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Starring Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish, and Vishak Nair, the action-packed thriller has won praise for its intense storytelling, powerful music, and top-notch performances, especially from Boban and Nair.

The film follows the story of Harishankar (Hari), a strict and hot-tempered police officer who is demoted to a Circle Inspector. When he receives a case involving a man attempting to mortgage a fake gold chain, his investigation uncovers a web of brutal crimes that shockingly connect to a tragic incident from his past. This gripping crime thriller, filled with unexpected twists and raw emotions, is keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Coming to the Box Office, despite competition from Marco star Unni’s Get Set Baby, a feel-good family drama, Officer On Duty has emerged as the clear box office winner. While Get Set Baby struggled to sustain its presence, earning only ₹1.4 crore globally in its opening weekend, Officer On Duty continues to flourish, proving that gripping thrillers with compelling storytelling always have a stronghold at the box office.

With its success in the first week, all eyes are now on how well the film performs in its second weekend!