Box Office: Moana 2 sets Disney Plus streaming debut for March after billion-dollar theatrical run; Find out the premiere date HERE

Disney’s blockbuster animated sequel Moana 2 is set to make its streaming debut on Disney+ on March 12, 2025. The film arrives on the platform 105 days after its theatrical release, during which it amassed an impressive USD 1.05 billion at the global box office. With the first Moana film already holding the record as the most-viewed movie of the streaming era, expectations are high for Moana 2 to surpass previous viewership records.

For those unversed, the offering is a 2024 musical adventure film. It serves as a direct sequel to the 2016 original. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, the screenplay was penned by the latter, with executive producer Jared Bush overseeing the project.

The film features returning voice cast members Dwayne Johnson as Maui, Auli‘i Cravalho as the titular character, Rachel House as Gramma Tala, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui, Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, and Alan Tudyk in various supporting roles.

Set three years after the events of the first film, Moana 2 follows Moana as she reunites with the demigod Maui. Together, they embark on a perilous journey to find the lost island of Motufetu. With a newly assembled wayfinding crew, they must break an ancient curse and restore harmony between the people of the ocean and their ancestral past.

The development of Moana 2 took an interesting path, as it was originally conceived as a Disney+ miniseries. However, by February 2024, the project had been reworked into a full-fledged theatrical sequel due to its potential for wide appeal and box office success. As can be concluded, the decision proved to be right, with the film exceeding commercial expectations, further cementing the Moana franchise as one of the studio’s strongest assets.

The franchise’s success paved the way for Moana's live-action adaptation, scheduled for release on July 10, 2026. Directed by Thomas Kail, the film will star Catherine Laga‘aia as Moana, with Johnson reprising his role as Maui. The cast also includes John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. Principal photography took place in Hawaii between July and November 2024.

With Moana 2 poised to land on Disney+ and the live-action adaptation set to expand the franchise, Disney continues to solidify Moana as one of its most successful and enduring properties.