Box Office: Movies that could match the glory of Sanam Teri Kasam and Tumbbad if re-released – Tere Naam and Awarapan

The trend of re-releasing old movies has taken over the box office these days. Many flop movies have managed to gain traction in their second run and have rewritten their success stories. Sanam Teri Kasam and Tumbbad are two prime examples that stormed the box office upon re-release. Here’s a look at movies that could match the glory of these titles.

Tere Naam, starring Salman Khan and Bhoomika Chawla, is considered one of the finest tragic love stories in Bollywood. The film has attained cult status over time, and who can forget its iconic hairstyle? Fans have been demanding its re-release ever since this trend gained momentum at the box office. Trade analysts believe that this movie has enough potential to storm the box office and even surpass the total collections of Sanam Teri Kasam and Tumbbad.

Another movie with the potential to perform exceptionally well upon re-release is Awarapan. The Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran starrer is regarded as a cult classic of modern Hindi cinema. Directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan has all the ingredients to make it big in its second inning. Though the movie was initially a flop, it received an overwhelming response upon its satellite release and garnered a unique fan base over time.

While the makers of Awarapan are currently considering a re-release, there is no concrete information regarding Tere Naam’s re-release yet. It will be interesting to see if these movies actually make it back to the big screen.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sanam Teri Kasam is currently the highest-grossing re-released movie in India since 2000, collecting an impressive Rs 35 crore net in its second run. The second spot now belongs to Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad, which earned around Rs 31 crore upon re-release.

Which other titles do you think could achieve the same success? Comment below and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.