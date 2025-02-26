Box Office: Mufasa The Lion King ROARS past USD 700 million; Final total prediction HERE

On its tenth Monday, February 24, Mufasa: The Lion King added USD 180,000 in the U.S., bringing its domestic total to USD 245.6 million. Internationally, it earned another USD 650,000 across 53 markets, raising its overseas total to USD 454.4 million. This brings the film to a worldwide cume of USD 700 million, with its legs proving much stronger than initially expected, even as awards season picks up momentum. The film is now eyeing a final global run of USD 710 million to USD 720 million.

Directed by Barry Jenkins from a screenplay by Jeff Nathanson, Mufasa: The Lion King is a photorealistically animated drama by Disney that serves as both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 remake of The Lion King. The film chronicles the origin of the titular lion while continuing Simba's reign as King.

The cast features returning stars Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani alongside new additions such as Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Mads Mikkelsen, and more. Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter makes her feature film debut as well.

The story follows Simba and Nala as they prepare for the arrival of their second cub. While Nala retreats to an oasis to give birth, Simba entrusts Timon and Pumbaa with looking after their daughter, Kiara. During this time, Rafiki shares the tale of Mufasa’s rise to greatness and his sour relationship with his younger brother, Taka (Scar). As the story unfolds, Timon and Pumbaa add their signature humor, making for an engaging mix of heart and humor.

Despite initial skepticism over Mufasa achieving the feat it has, the film continues to attract audiences, proving that Disney’s legacy stories still hold immense appeal. As the film inches towards its above-projected finish, it cements its place as another successful chapter in The Lion King saga, further expanding the beloved franchise’s legacy.

Mufasa: The Lion King is playing in theaters near you. Catch it on the big screen if you haven’t already. For those looking for other viewing options, Captain America: Brave New World and The Monkey could make great alternatives.