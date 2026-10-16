Box Office: Nayyi Navelli sells 11,000 tickets in top national Chains, Prahaar trails with 8,500 admissions

Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam are set to hit the big screens in a couple of hours. Both films have recorded reasonable advance booking in the top national chains. The Yami Gautam starrer horror comedy sold around 11,000 tickets in PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day, while on the other hand, Prahaar recorded 8,500 admissions in the national chains.

Nayyi Navelli clearly has wider appeal due to its genre, which is reflected in its advance sales, too. That said, it has potential of recording a slightly better opening on Day 1. However, it won't be much significant for a difference. Both films are looking for an opening in the vicinity of Rs. 1.50 crore to Rs. 3.50 crore.

The fate of both Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam will heavily depend on their word-of-mouth. Whichever film gets the better audience reception, it will see a good growth over the weekend. There are couple of other releases, too, however, they shouldn't matter as their release size is too small.

Outside Hindi releases, the Yami Gautam and Rajkummar Rao starrers will face Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, which can be a strong competitor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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