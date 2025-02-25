Box Office: Ne Zha 2 becomes first animated movie to join TOP 10 highest grossing films in IMAX theatres

Ne Zha 2 is shattering Boxoffice numbers not just in China alone. This Chinese animation movie is now aiming at claiming certain Worldwide Boxoffice title. After going past the Hollywood Blockbuster Inside Out 2, this film has now broken into Top 10 highest grossing movies in IMAX theatres. This is officially the 9th highest IMAX grosser of all time. In doing so, this Chinese animation is the only animated movie in this coveted list and it is also the first time an animated movie is featured in the Top 10 Highest grossing movies in IMAX theatres. The best part is that no animation movies are in the vicinity of Ne Zha 2 in terms of the IMAX numbers.

Ne Zha 2 Record breaking run in IMAX theatres.



In the 4th weekend, the film has grossed $15.2 Million from IMAX screens, to take the cumulative total to $131 Million. Another astonishing fact is that the film broke a 20 year old record to top all animated movies in terms of IMAX collections. Ne Zha 2 achieved this feat by going past Polar Express, which was released in 2004. Now, this chinese animation movie is almost invincible in this list, a 69% growth from the IMAX collections of Polar Express. This feat is rather incredible considering the numbers achieved by this film and the fact that no animation from reputed Hollywood production houses could break Polar Express till now.

The film is unstoppable even after 26 days since its release. The film is now aiming to achieve the prized target of $2 Billion. The chances are so high after the film experienced only 42% drop from the third weekend. The film added around $152.9 Million in the 4th weekend to take the cumulative gross above $1.90 Billion globally. The film would be surpassing the MCU’s 2021 Blockbuster, Spider Man: No Way Home very soon and become the 7th Highest Grossing movie of all time.

Advertisement

Ne Zha 2 was released on January 29,2025 and it is the sequel to the 2019 Hit Ne Zha, which grossed around $726 Million globally. Ne Zha 2 would make a fortune for the investors, where the IMAX earnings in the first quarter of 2025 is going to be massive. Already, the Chinese Boxoffice has surpassed the $3 Billion mark in 2025 with a streak of hit films and Ne Zha 2 is the major contributor. The film is distributed by Beijing Enlight media.