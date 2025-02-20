Box Office: Ne Zha 2 crosses Inside Out 2 to emerge HIGHEST GROSSING animated movie worldwide

Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 has rewritten box office history, surpassing Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The update came on Wednesday, February 19, confirming that the film had amassed an astounding USD 1.71 billion globally in just 22 days, outpacing Inside Out 2’s USD 1.7 billion lifetime total. With USD 1.7 billion coming solely from China, the film has also secured the title of the third highest-grossing post-COVID movie and the eighth highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

The following reasons have contributed to Ne Zha 2’s remarkable box office journey so far:

The film’s success is driven by its deep connection to Chinese mythology, continuing the legacy of Ne Zha (2019), which grossed over USD 700 million worldwide. The sequel’s action-packed storytelling and rich cultural elements have resonated deeply with audiences, making it a must-watch, particularly in China.

Releasing on January 29, the first day of the lucrative Spring Festival period, Ne Zha 2 benefited from holiday demand, packing theaters and setting multiple records, including the biggest fourth Wednesday ever in a single market with a USD 20 million haul.

Stunning animation, high-octane fight sequences, and an emotionally compelling narrative have set Ne Zha 2 apart from regular animated offerings—at least from the kind the West produces, which is often heavy on wit and joviality.

While foreign films often struggle in overseas markets, Ne Zha 2 has gained traction internationally, including in the US, where it has surpassed USD 10 million. Strong reviews and audience word-of-mouth have contributed to its staying power, making the USD 20 million mark within reach.

As Ne Zha 2 continues its remarkable box office run, it stands as a testament to the strength of culturally rich storytelling, proving that non-Hollywood animation can compete on the world stage.

For those unversed, the film follows the titular character, a rebellious deity born from a mystical lotus, as he continues his journey of self-discovery. Lu Yanting reprises his role as the young Ne Zha, while Joseph Cao voices the teen version. Han Mo returns as Ao Bing, his companion.