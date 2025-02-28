Box Office: Neon’s Stephen King adaptation The Monkey holds strong in US, set to top distributor’s Ferrari today after outpacing Anora and Immaculate

Neon’s latest horror hit, The Monkey, is continuing its impressive box office run, solidifying its place among the distributor’s most successful releases. The film, based on Stephen King’s 1980 short story and directed by Osgood Perkins, has reached a USD 17.4 million domestic total and is poised to surpass Ferrari’s USD 18.6 million U.S. haul by day’s end.

After grossing USD 912,000 on Wednesday, the film saw a 38% drop from Tuesday’s discount-day earnings. Despite this dip, The Monkey still secured the second-biggest Wednesday gross in Neon’s history, behind Longlegs. The strong midweek performance underscores the film’s staying power despite mixed word-of-mouth from audiences.

Upon its theatrical release on February 21, 2025, The Monkey received generally positive reviews from critics, praising its unsettling experience and compelling performances by Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, and Elijah Wood. While audience reactions have been more divided, the film’s ability to maintain momentum at the box office speaks favorably about the continued appeal of King’s adaptations and horror films in general.

Beyond besting Ferrari, The Monkey has already surpassed two of Neon’s recent buzzworthy titles, Immaculate and Anora, making it one of the distributor’s standout performers. With a global haul of USD 23 million against its USD 10–11 million budget, the film has been a profitable venture for Neon, demonstrating the company’s growing strength in the horror genre.

As the film heads into its second weekend today, industry analysts anticipate that The Monkey could continue climbing Neon’s all-time box office rankings. The success of Longlegs, which recently became the highest-grossing original horror film in Neon’s history, suggests a growing appetite for the genre under the distributor’s banner—and The Monkey looks to be benefiting from it.

With The Monkey now on track to join the ranks of Neon’s top-grossing films, its financial and cultural impact is undeniable. Whether it can sustain its momentum in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but for now, the cursed toy primate at the center of the film’s narrative is proving to be a box office charm.

Notably, The Monkey is facing competition from buzzworthy films Captain America: Brave New World, the Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2, and more at the box office, making its achievements more significant.