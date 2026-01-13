Box Office: Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya maintains good hold, collects Rs 1 crore on 3rd Monday

Malayalam fantasy comedy drama, Sarvam Maya, continues to hold well at the box office. The Nivin Pauly starrer collected Rs. 1 crore to the tally on its third Monday, bringing the third week’s cume to Rs. 8.50 crore. It is likely to wind this week around Rs. 10 to 11 crore, which will take the entire box office collection over the Rs. 70 crore gross mark at the Kerala box office.

Based on its current trends, the movie will keep luring the audience to the cinemas. It will cross the Rs. 75 crore mark in its 4th weekend, after which it will march towards its lifetime target. So far, the Malayalam movie is expected to wind its entire theatrical run around the Rs. 80-85 crore mark.

Sarvam Maya proved to be a proper comeback for Nivin Pauly, as his last few ventures were struggling at the box office. The movie turned out to be a super blockbuster at the box office, both in Kerala and overseas. On the global front, the movie is expected to wind its theatrical run around the Rs. 140 crore to Rs 150 crore mark.

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.50 crore 2 Rs. 4.10 crore 3 Rs. 5.90 crore 4 Rs. 5.65 crore 5 Rs. 4.50 crore 6 Rs. 4.50 crore 7 Rs. 3.50 crore 8 Rs. 5.00 crore 9 Rs. 5.00 crore 10 Rs. 4.75 crore 11 Rs. 5.75 crore 12 Rs. 2.25 crore 13 Rs. 2.00 crore 14 Rs. 1.65 crore 15 Rs. 1.50 crore 16 Rs. 1.75 crore 17 Rs. 2.75 crore 18 Rs. 3.00 crore 19 Rs. 1.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 68.05 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is a horror comedy fantasy film. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Sharan Velayudhan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

