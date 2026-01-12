Box Office: Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya stays UNSTOPPABLE, earns Rs 7.50 crore in 3rd weekend, nears Rs 70 crore milestone

Malayalam movie Sarvam Maya recorded a strong hold at the box office. After grossing Rs. 59.55 crore in its 15 days of run, the movie added Rs. 7.50 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs. 67.05 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The fantasy entertainer, directed by Akhil Sathyan, is looking to cross the Rs. 70 crore mark on Tuesday (Day 20). It is expected to touch the Rs. 75 crore mark in its 4th weekend, after which it will march towards its lifetime target.

Based on the current trends, Sarvam Maya has enough potential to keep luring the audience for a couple of weeks. As of now, it should aim for a theatrical end around the Rs. 80-85 crore mark, which is a blockbuster figure, to say the least.

The movie turned out to be a huge comeback for Nivin Pauly, as his previous ventures had struggled at the box office. Sarvam Maya has already emerged as his biggest grosser till date, which is a commendable feat. On the global front, the movie has crossed the Rs. 130 crore gross mark worldwide in 18 days. If it manages to hold well in the coming few weeks, it will ensure a lifetime gross of around Rs. 140 crore to Rs. 150 crore.

Box Office collections of Sarvam Maya in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.50 crore 2 Rs. 4.10 crore 3 Rs. 5.90 crore 4 Rs. 5.65 crore 5 Rs. 4.50 crore 6 Rs. 4.50 crore 7 Rs. 3.50 crore 8 Rs. 5.00 crore 9 Rs. 5.00 crore 10 Rs. 4.75 crore 11 Rs. 5.75 crore 12 Rs. 2.25 crore 13 Rs. 2.00 crore 14 Rs. 1.65 crore 15 Rs. 1.50 crore 16 Rs. 1.75 crore 17 Rs. 2.75 crore 18 Rs. 3.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 67.05 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is a horror comedy fantasy film. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Sharan Velayudhan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

