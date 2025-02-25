Box Office: Oscar-Nominated Brazilian Film I’m Still Here Crosses USD 4M in the US, Strengthening Its Awards-Season Momentum

The Brazilian political biographical drama I’m Still Here continues its impressive box office run in the U.S., with weekend (February 21–23) actuals coming in even higher than early estimates. The Oscar-nominated film grossed USD 453,000 in its sixth limited three-day weekend, marking just a 27.7% drop from the previous holiday weekend. This stronghold was bolstered by the addition of 293 theaters last Friday, bringing its total screen count to 762. With a U.S. total of USD 4.3 million after 38 days, I’m Still Here has now become only the third Brazilian film in history—and the first in 22 years—to cross the USD 4 million mark.

Directed by Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries), I’m Still Here is based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s 2015 memoir. The film follows Eunice Paiva (played by Fernanda Torres and Fernanda Montenegro at different stages of life), a mother and activist grappling with the forced disappearance of her husband, rebel politician Rubens Paiva (Selton Mello), during Brazil’s military dictatorship. The harrowing drama captures her struggle for justice, exploring themes of resilience, political repression, and the enduring power of truth.

Following its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2024, I’m Still Here received critical acclaim, winning the festival’s Best Screenplay award. It went on to be named one of the Top 5 International Films of 2024 by the National Board of Review and secured major award nominations. At the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, Fernanda Torres won Best Actress in a Motion Picture, while the film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. It also received nominations at the Critics Choice Movie Awards and BAFTA.

The film made history at the 97th Academy Awards, securing nominations for Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, and Best Actress (Torres). This marks the first time a Brazilian-produced film has ever been nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

If I’m Still Here manages to secure a win at the upcoming Academy Awards, Fernanda Torres could be on track to outpace the U.S. box office collection of her mother Fernanda Montenegro’s Central Station, which grossed USD 5.9 million in 1998. With its strong performance and continued awards-season buzz, I’m Still Here stands as one of Brazil’s most significant cinematic achievements in recent years.