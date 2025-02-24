Box Office: Paddington in Peru Climbs Past USD 150M Globally, with Several Territories Yet to Open

Paddington in Peru, the third installment in the beloved Paddington film franchise, has surpassed the USD 150 million mark at the global box office as it continues its staggering overseas rollout. The film earned another USD 7.7 million over the weekend, pushing its international cume to USD 125 million across 54 markets, with several territories yet to release the film. Combined with its USD 25.2 million U.S. collection, Paddington 3 now stands at a USD 150.2M worldwide gross.

The family-friendly live-action animated adventure comedy is directed by Dougal Wilson in his feature directorial debut. It was written by Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont, with a story by Paul King, Simon Farnaby, and Burton. The film continues the story of the lovable titular bear, based on the classic stories by Michael Bond.

The movie features a strong ensemble cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Carla Tous, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, and Ben Whishaw, who once again lends his voice to Paddington. Whishaw’s performance in the lead role has been widely praised for continuing the warmth and charm that have made the character a favorite among audiences of all ages.

Since its 2024 release, Paddington in Peru has received a positive reception for its heartfelt storytelling and charming humor. These factors have contributed to its steady box office growth. Despite facing significant competition from major releases over the months, the movie has benefited from strong word-of-mouth and a dedicated fan base.

The Paddington film franchise has been a critical and commercial success, with the first two films—Paddington (2014) and Paddington 2 (2017)—being praised for the same reasons as mentioned above. The debut installment, in particular, gained acclaim as one of the best-reviewed films of all time, earning USD 250 million worldwide. The sequel closely followed, grossing USD 241 million.

With more international markets yet to open and strong audience support, Paddington in Peru is expected to continue its upward trajectory at the box office. Fans of the franchise are celebrating the film’s success as another heartwarming adventure featuring the beloved bear wins over audiences universally.