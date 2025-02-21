Box Office: Paddington in Peru Sets Midweek Franchise Record as It Holds Strong Amid Competition

Despite facing stronger competition than previous installments, Paddington in Peru continues to hold its own at the U.S. box office, setting a new Wednesday record for the franchise. The film grossed USD 765,000, marking a 38.8% drop from its Tuesday earnings. By comparison, Paddington 2 earned USD 528,000 on its first Wednesday with a 28.9% drop, while the original Paddington brought in USD 568,000 with a 43.6% decline.

With a six-day U.S. total of USD 18 million, Paddington in Peru has maintained steady momentum, benefiting from strong word of mouth and the enduring appeal of its beloved protagonist. The live-action animated adventure comedy, helmed by Dougal Wilson in his feature debut, continues the story of the beloved bear as he embarks on a new journey alongside the Brown family.

The film follows Paddington as he travels to the jungles of Peru in search of his missing Aunt Lucy. His adventure soon turns thrilling when he and the Browns uncover a legendary treasure hidden deep within the Amazon rainforest.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Carla Tous, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, and Ben Whishaw reprising his role as the voice of the titular character, the film has resonated with both family audiences and longtime fans of the series.

Regarding the earlier mentioned competition, Paddington in Peru is vying with Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World, Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2, and Indian historical release Chhaava at the box office. While the former film enjoys a wide release, the latter two have limited screens but are performing exceptionally well in the States.

Paddington in Peru’s strong midweek performance suggests a promising trajectory for its theatrical run. The Paddington franchise has consistently been a sleeper hit with positive reviews and slow but steady audience reception. The latest installment continues that trend, with fans embracing the heartfelt storytelling.

As the competition intensifies with new releases hitting theaters today—Captain America 4 is projected to dominate with a USD 30 million weekend—it’ll be interesting to track the film’s trajectory.

The sandwich-eating bear has also made USD 115 million internationally.