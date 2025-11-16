EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Box Office: Paresh Rawal's HIT film The Taj Story adds Rs 1.20 crore against De De Pyaar De 2 in 3rd Weekend, targets Rs 20 crore finish

Paresh Rawal starrer The Taj Story, directed Tushar Amrish Goel, managed to show decent trends against De De Pyaar De 2. The movie is now running in its final legs.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Nov 16, 2025 | 10:56 PM IST | 384K
The Taj Story
Box Office: Paresh Rawal's HIT film The Taj Story adds Rs 1.20 crore against De De Pyaar De 2 in 3rd Weekend, targets Rs 20 crore finish (Credits: Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd.)

The Taj Story is estimated to add Rs. 1.20 crore to the tally in its third weekend, with Rs. 25 lakh coming on Friday, followed by Rs. 40 lakh and Rs. 55 lakh on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The movie registered a decent hold against this weekend's new releases, De De Pyaar De 2 and Kaal Trighori. The running total of the Paresh Rawal film has reached Rs. 18.60 crore net at the Indian box office. 

Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, the courtroom drama has registered irregular collections in some chains, which is likely due to organised screenings at certain places, as the movie has a political backing. Nevertheless, the movie has emerged as a surprise HIT at the box office, with consistent performance. 

One would assume a film revolving around the Taj Mahal would perform best in the Delhi-UP circuit, but the movie has recorded best traction in the Mumbai circuit. Going by the present trends, The Taj Story is likely to wrap its theatrical run somewhere around Rs. 20 crore net mark, which is a solid figure for such a small-budget movie, with no star value. 

Day-wise box office collections of The Taj Story:

Particulars Net India Box Office
Week 1 Rs. 10.75 crore
Day 8 Rs. 0.90 crore
Day 9 Rs. 1.70 crore
Day 10 Rs. 2.05 crore 
Day 11 Rs. 0.50 crore
Day 12 Rs. 0.65 crore 
Day 13 Rs. 0.45 crore
Day 14 Rs. 0.40 crore
Day 15 Rs. 0.25 crore
Day 16 Rs. 0.40 crore
Day 17 Rs. 0.55 crore (est.)
Total Rs. 18.60 crore (est.)

Apart from Paresh Rawal, The Taj Story also stars Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma, Sneha Wagh, and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

