Box Office: Paresh Rawal's HIT film The Taj Story adds Rs 1.20 crore against De De Pyaar De 2 in 3rd Weekend, targets Rs 20 crore finish

The Taj Story is estimated to add Rs. 1.20 crore to the tally in its third weekend, with Rs. 25 lakh coming on Friday, followed by Rs. 40 lakh and Rs. 55 lakh on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The movie registered a decent hold against this weekend's new releases, De De Pyaar De 2 and Kaal Trighori. The running total of the Paresh Rawal film has reached Rs. 18.60 crore net at the Indian box office.

Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, the courtroom drama has registered irregular collections in some chains, which is likely due to organised screenings at certain places, as the movie has a political backing. Nevertheless, the movie has emerged as a surprise HIT at the box office, with consistent performance.

One would assume a film revolving around the Taj Mahal would perform best in the Delhi-UP circuit, but the movie has recorded best traction in the Mumbai circuit. Going by the present trends, The Taj Story is likely to wrap its theatrical run somewhere around Rs. 20 crore net mark, which is a solid figure for such a small-budget movie, with no star value.

Day-wise box office collections of The Taj Story:

Particulars Net India Box Office Week 1 Rs. 10.75 crore Day 8 Rs. 0.90 crore Day 9 Rs. 1.70 crore Day 10 Rs. 2.05 crore Day 11 Rs. 0.50 crore Day 12 Rs. 0.65 crore Day 13 Rs. 0.45 crore Day 14 Rs. 0.40 crore Day 15 Rs. 0.25 crore Day 16 Rs. 0.40 crore Day 17 Rs. 0.55 crore (est.) Total Rs. 18.60 crore (est.)

Apart from Paresh Rawal, The Taj Story also stars Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma, Sneha Wagh, and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

