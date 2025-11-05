Box Office: Paresh Rawal's The Taj Story holds well, records 20 percent jump on discounted Tuesday, makes Rs 7.50 crore in 5 days

Paresh Rawal starrer The Taj Story is holding well at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 1.30 crore on its first Tuesday, thanks to the discounted ticket prices, as the movie recorded a spike of 20 percent over Monday. The movie has netted Rs. 7.40 crore in 5 days of its theatrical run, of which Rs. 5 crore came in the opening weekend.

The movie is likely to record another good hold on its Wednesday and take its cume to slightly over Rs. 8 crore net. It is expected to wind up its opening week around Rs. 9.50 crore to Rs. 10.00 crore net, which is an encouraging sign for the cost and cast involved in the project.

Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, The Taj Story is performing on the lines of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. Made on a comparatively lesser budget, The Taj Story should see a good jump in the second weekend as well, as there is no significant competition other than Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer HAQ, which also relies on strong word-of-mouth.

The film has some irregular collections, as the second-largest chain, which is generally a third or fourth of the largest chain, is collecting at the same level. The reason is probably that there are organised screenings in that chain and at other places, as this is a politically charged film, and things can swing in a big way.

If the movie manages to gain traction in the second week as well, it will escalate its lifetime target to somewhere around Rs. 20-25 crore. However, it won't be that easy. If HAQ opens to superb talk among the audience, it will instantly affect other holdover releases.

Day-wise box office collections of The Taj Story:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 1 crore 2 Rs. 1.85 crore 3 Rs. 2.15 crore 4 Rs. 1.10 crore 5 Rs. 1.30 crore (est.) Total Rs. 7.40 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

