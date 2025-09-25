Box Office: Pawan Kalyan's OG records 4th biggest premiere in USA, Prabhas retains top spot with Kalki 2898 AD

Pawan Kalyan's latest release, OG (They Call Him OG), has taken the box office by storm. The action thriller debuted with record premieres in the USA for the Power Star. It grossed a massive USD 2.95 million in its paid premieres, which were organized on Wednesday night (September 24). Of this, USD 2.50 million came from the pre-sales alone, selling over 88,000 tickets in more than 2400 shows across 514 locations in the USA.

Directed by Sujeeth, the action-packed entertainer became the fourth biggest premiere grosser among Telugu movies in the USA. The Pawan Kalyan starrer successfully surpassed the previews of Devara, Salaar, Baahubali 2, Agnyaathavaasi, Baahubali, and Guntur Kaaram.

OG remains behind Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, registers the biggest previews among 2025 releases

Co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohanan in pivotal roles, OG missed entering the Top 3 spots of the elite list by a slight margin. The movie remained behind Pushpa 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD. The Prabhas starrer retained its top spot among the biggest previews of all time in the USA.

Nevertheless, the Pawan Kalyan starrer recorded the biggest paid premieres of 2025. This record is likely to continue for at least this year, as there are not many big Telugu movies slated for release in 2025. The next biggest Tollywood movie, which can challenge OG’s USA premiere record, is The Raja Saab, scheduled to hit the screens during Sankranthi 2026.

Top 10 Telugu Movies’ USA Premiere Collections:

Rank Movies USA Premiere Gross 1 Kalki 2898 AD USD 3,500,000 2 ⁠⁠RRR USD 3,200,000 3 ⁠⁠Pushpa 2 USD 3,125,000 4 OG USD 2,950,000 Approx 5 ⁠⁠Devara USD 2,650,000 6 ⁠⁠Salaar USD 2,325,000 7 ⁠⁠Baahubali 2 USD 2,250,000 8 ⁠Agnyaathavaasi USD 1,525,000 9 Baahubali USD 1,375,000 10 Guntur Kaaram USD 1,300,000

⁠⁠Overall, They Call Him OG grossed USD 3.70 million in previews, including USD 260K in the United Kingdom and USD 150K in the Middle East.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

