Box Office: Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar and Tum Mere Ho are non-openers with poor first day

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar and Tum Mere Ho were released yesterday, and both were non-starters at the box office.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is a Luv Ranjan production, which has delivered in past with films in this space. However, this one found no takers, with a poor first day of Rs. 45-50 lakh nett approx. There was no face value with the film, so there were no expectations to begin with, really, but then Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 had no face value either, and that did nearly a crore fifteen years ago.

Box Office Collections of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar:

Day Box Office Friday Rs. 50 lakh Total Rs. 50 lakh

Another release of the weekend, Tum Mere Ho, starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya, collected Rs. 35-40 lakh. Almost all of it came from PVRINOX with hardly any collection outside, so that's one notable thing to say about it.

Box Office Collections of Tum Mere Ho:

Day Box Office Friday Rs. 40 lakh Total Rs. 40 lakh

This kind of start leaves both films nowhere to go, unless something miraculous happens.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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