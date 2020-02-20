Box Office Prediction: Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to have an upper hand over Vicky's Bhoot

Movie buffs are in for a treat this week as the box office will witness a clash between two big banner films. On one side is Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and on the other is Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The films are starkly different from each other and the actors have been going all out to promote the film. While Bhoot seems to be an exciting horror film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a quirky comedy and given Ayushmann's track record, expectations are huge.

Pinkvilla got in touch with trade analyst Girish Johar and looks like both the films are in for a decent collection on its opening day. For Bhoot, Johar notes that the film has generated an exciting buzz. "The trailer of Bhoot is intriguing and spooky. It is backed by Dharma Productions and horror films have a specific target group. Given that it caters to a specific audience, Bhoot is expected to do well. I peg the film to start between Rs 4 to 5 crore and maybe collect more if it does well in the first half," Johar said.

As for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Johar pointed out that Ayushmann has been on a huge roll with his back-to-back hits in 2019. He, however, added that the film's topic is a rather risky one. Johar said, "Earlier films on same-sex or homophobia were accepted by the audiences. But, this film's hinterland setting, unique family angle and comic appeal targets a wider audience and not just the youth. The trailer has been appreciated and even though the film's topic does seem risky I hope it breaks taboos. I peg the film to start between Rs 8 to 9 crore and have a good weekend." Both the films have an advantage of Maha Shivratri holiday up north and a partial holiday in other parts of the country.