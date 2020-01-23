Box Office Prediction Day 1: Street Dancer 3D vs Panga, which movie will have the upper hand? Find Out

Box Office Prediction Day 1: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D releases this weekend. The movie clashes with Kangana Ranaut's Panga. Which movie will win the Friday box office? Trade analyst Girish Johar shares his predictions.

Box Office Prediction: Panga and Street Dancer 3D are set to clash this weekend. Panga sees double up into a Kabbadi player making a comeback. Whereas Street Dancer 3D features and reunite for yet another dance movie. The Bollywood movies serve the month and this year's second clash, following Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While the buzz for both movies is good, Girish Johar tells Pinkvilla that dance could overpower Kabaddi. The trade analyst revealed that Street Dancer 3D could rule the box office on Day 1 (Friday).

He explains that Street Dancer 3D has the upper hand for it benefits from the ABCD franchise. Fans of the dance theme franchise have already seen Varun and Shraddha set the dance floor on fire with ABCD 2. As a result, they would walk into theatres to watch them recreate the magic yet again. "Varun and Shraddha are much more established stars. The film also has Nora Fatehi who is also an upcoming star. The mix will draw a lot more audience this time," Girish notes. He notes that Street Dancer appeals to youngsters. "It appeals to more of a popcorn entertaining, masala youth," he says.

Panga, on the other hand, deals with a contrasting topic. "Panga is inclined towards the upmarket, metro audience," he notes. Panga deals with a second innings for women. Given Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's name is involved in the project, Girish is certain that Panga is going to be a fantastic watch. He adds that both movies stand a chance to rule the box office. However, when there is a clash, the weaker movie falls faster. "The audience obviously goes towards the other better-perceived movie," he adds. While he feels both the movies have the capacity to draw the audience, Panga wouldn't be able to replicate the opening day box office collection of Street Dancer 3D.

He predicts a huge start for Street Dancer, pinning the movie to collect Rs 14 to 15 crore. "If it is good, it could go higher as well," he adds. Girish pegs Panga to open to Rs 5 crore. Sources tell us that Street Dancer would open to 3000 screens whereas 1500 screens for Panga.

Which movie are you going to watch this weekend? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

