Box Office: Project Hail Mary continues with good run in India; Ryan Gosling starrer jumps to Rs 3.50 crore on day 6

Project Hail Mary is holding well at the box office. The sci-fi action-adventure film recorded a spike of 20 per cent on its first Tuesday, adding Rs. 3.50 crore to the tally. This took its 6-day cume to Rs. 23.55 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Ryan Gosling starrer met with positive word-of-mouth, which has translated into footfalls. Like every Hollywood movie, a significant chunk of its earnings comes from the urban centres. It is likely to close its first week around Rs. 26 crore gross or so.

If the movie continues to perform well in its second and third weeks too, it will close its theatrical cume somewhere around Rs. 50 crore gross in India, which will be an impressive total for a non-franchise sci-fi Hollywood film.

Day-wise box office collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.35 crore 3 Rs. 5.35 crore 4 Rs. 5.75 crore 5 Rs. 2.80 crore 6 Rs. 3.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 23.55 crore

The movie turned out to be a massive hit at the global box office. The worldwide gross collection of Project Hail Mary has already crossed the USD 300 million mark, becoming Amazon MGM Studios' biggest grosser. Currently, its global haul is standing at around USD 325 million or so, of which USD 169 million came from the domestic markets alone.

About Project Hail Mary

It follows an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist, Ryland Grace, who one day wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma, unaware how he got there or when. Slowly picking up clues and recalling his mission, he befriends an alien named Rocky and sets out to complete his task, which would help Earth stay alive.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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