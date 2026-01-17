Box Office: Pulkit Samrat's Rahu Ketu opens with Rs 1 crore; Ashutosh Rana's One Two Cha Cha Chaa washes out

A couple of comedy films were released in cinemas this weekend. However, none of them could make a mark on the opening day, mainly due to non-stars and low buzz among the audience. Here's taking a look at the opening day box office performance of Rahu Ketu and One Two Cha Cha Chaa.

As per estimates, Rahu Ketu debuted with an opening in the vicinity of Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 1.25 crore net at the Indian box office. Starring the Fukrey duo, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in the lead roles, the movie looked like a timepass entertainer as per its promotional assets. However, those were not enough to ignite any sort of buzz, which is why the movie ended up registering a low opening day.

Directed by Vipul Vig, the comedy drama needs to show some strong trends ahead in order to put up a decent total by the end of its theatrical run.

Box office collection of Rahu Ketu in India:

DAY Box Office 1 Rs. 1 crore Total Rs. 1 crore

While Rahu Ketu manages to show some legs on Day 1, its rival release, One Two Cha Cha Chaa, couldn't even stand a chance. The low-budget comedy film could make a mere Rs. 10 lakh, sealing its theatrical fate on Day 1 itself. For the unversed, One Two Cha Cha Chaa stars Ashutosh Rana, Anant V. Joshi, Lalit Prabhakar, Harsh Mayar, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Nyra Banerjee, and Ashok Pathak.

Box office collection of One Two Cha Cha Chaa in India:

DAY BOX OFFICE 1 Rs. 10 lakh TOTAL Rs. 10 lakh

Both Rahu Ketu and One Two Cha Cha Chaa have one week of free run. They both are expected to walk out of the cinemas since Border 2 is arriving to grab most of the screens.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

