Box Office: PVR INOX to distribute Dhurandhar 2 in four major Indian territories

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is among the hottest films of the year. The Ranveer Singh starrer spy action drama, helmed by Aditya Dhar, is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a great outing during the Eid weekend.

Backed by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge locked the distribution deal with PVR Inox for the four major markets in India. Reportedly, the largest cinema chain will distribute the upcoming spy actioner in Central Provinces & Berar, Central India, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Interestingly, they also distributed the first part in these Indian territories, including Rajasthan.

The first part was a historic blockbuster, emerging as the highest grossing Hindi film of all time at the Indian box office, with a lifetime cume of around Rs. 787 crore. In fact, the movie is still luring the audience in cinemas on low levels, despite its digital release.

Though the original film didn’t release in any other language, it still performed well down South. The upcoming installment will have its Tamil and Telugu-dubbed versions, too, which is expected to boost its sales in these respective markets.

Co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, the sequel is clashing with Yash’s gangster action drama, Toxic. It will be interesting to see how Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge performs at the box office and whether it can match the glory of the original film or not.

