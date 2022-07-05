Box Office: R Madhavan's Rocketry & Aditya Roy Kapur's Rashtra Kavach Om remains on Monday after low weekend

This week’s two new releases, namely Rocketry: The Nambi Effect starring R Madhavan with an all important cameo by Shah Rukh Khan & Rashtra Kavach Om, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi opened to low box office numbers. While Rocketry: The Nambi Effect garnered Rs. 75 lakh nett in Hindi on day 1, Rashtra Kavach Om did around Rs. 1.25 cr nett on day 1. The day 2 had Rashtra Kavach Om showing a drop in the numbers while Rocketry grew by a healthy 65 percent. Both films grew on Sunday but the growth of Rocketry was better than that of Om.

On Monday, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect recorded numbers similar to its first day, of Rs. 75 lakh, with footfalls higher than its first day. Although, the numbers on day 1 were not encouraging, it is the first Monday that gives the film a real chance to sustain longer at the box office. Earlier this year, Vikram (Hindi), which had a poor opening of around Rs. 35-40 lakh on day 1, went on to nett around Rs. 10 cr in its lifetime, with weekdays recording footfalls higher than the first day. Rocketry would look to repeat what Vikram did In Hindi, but it is really about where the second Friday lands. The film had a very conservative release, centered around multiplexes in high end cities.

Rashtra Kavach Om held steady on Monday at the box office, but it is no consolation after such a low start. After a weekend total of what ideally had to be its first day numbers, the numbers on Monday have landed in the Rs. 80 lakh range. If the film was not heavily budgeted, extensively promoted and widely released, this hold could have been considered good, but that sadly is not the case.

The nett box office collections for this week’s releases are as follows:-

Rashtra Kavach Om:

Day 1 – Rs. 1.25 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 1.20 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 1.40 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 80 lakh

Total – Rs. 4.65 cr

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect:

Day 1 – Rs. 75 lakh

Day 2 – Rs. 1.25 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 1.85 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 75 lakh

Total – Rs. 4.60 cr

