Box Office: R Madhavan's Rocketry shows solid growth while Aditya Roy Kapur's OM sees a drop on Saturday

This week’s two new releases, namely Rocketry: The Nambi Effect starring R Madhavan with an all important cameo by Shah Rukh Khan & Rashtra Kavach Om, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi opened to low box office numbers. While Rocketry: The Nambi Effect garnered Rs. 75 lakh nett in Hindi on day 1, Rashtra Kavach Om did around Rs. 1.25 cr nett on day 1. The day 2 had Rashtra Kavach Om showing a drop in the numbers while Rocketry grew by a healthy 65 percent.

Rocketry zoomed past Rashtra Kavach Om on day 2 as it managed to nett around Rs. 1.25 cr on day 2, despite having a very conservative release, and that too only in metros. Rashtra Kavach Om dropped by a little under 5 percent as it managed to add Rs. 1.20 cr to its tally. The film had got an extensive release but owing to the dull reception, the screens have been replaced by the successfully running JugJugg Jeeyo, which is leading for its second consecutive week at the domestic box office.

Sunday should have both the films grow but it will be Monday which will decide where both films are headed, as far as lifetime is concerned. If Rocketry manages to record similar numbers as Friday on Monday, it is in for a healthy box office run at low levels. Animated Hollywood film Minions: The Rise Of Gru is doing well too, with a solid gain on Saturday. Sunday advances are strong too. In its home market, it is estimated to gross over 125 million dollars in its extended first weekend.

The nett box office collections for this week’s releases are as follows:-

Rashtra Kavach Om:

Day 1 – Rs. 1.25 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 1.20 cr

Total – Rs. 2.45 cr

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect:

Day 1 – Rs. 75 lakh

Day 2 – Rs. 1.25 cr

Total – Rs. 2 cr

