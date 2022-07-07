Box Office: R Madhavan's Rocketry stays afloat while Aditya Roy Kapur's Rashtra Kavach Om falls on Wednesday

This week’s two new releases, namely Rocketry: The Nambi Effect starring R Madhavan with an all important cameo by Shah Rukh Khan & Rashtra Kavach Om, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi opened to low box office numbers. While Rocketry: The Nambi Effect garnered Rs. 75 lakh nett in Hindi on day 1, Rashtra Kavach Om did around Rs. 1.25 cr nett on day 1. The day 2 had Rashtra Kavach Om showing a drop in the numbers while Rocketry grew by a healthy 65 percent. Both films grew on Sunday but the growth of Rocketry was better than that of Om.

On Monday, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect recorded numbers almost similar to its first day with footfalls higher than its first day. The numbers on Tuesday came higher than Monday. The film registered a meagre 5 percent drop on Wednesday with footfalls matching the first day. The trend shows that the film has a real chance to sustain at the box office, regardless of a big ticketing release like Thor: Love and Thunder from today. Earlier this year, Vikram (Hindi), secured a poor opening of around Rs. 35-40 lakh on day 1, went on to nett around Rs. 10 cr in its lifetime, with weekdays recording footfalls higher than the first day. Rocketry would look to repeat what Vikram did In Hindi, but it is really about where the second Friday lands. The film had a very conservative release, centered around multiplexes in high end cities.

Rashtra Kavach Om fell more steeply at the box office, and this is after a very low start and even lower weekday numbers. The numbers on Monday and Tuesday were 60 lakh and 50 lakh respectively. The Wednesday numbers are around 40 lakh. If the film was not heavily budgeted, extensively promoted and widely released, this hold could have been considered fair, but that sadly is not the case. The film will lose screens to Thor: Love and Thunder today and Khuda Haafiz: Agni Pariksha Tomorrow.

The nett box office collections for this week’s releases are as follows:-

Rashtra Kavach Om:

Day 1 – Rs. 1.25 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 1.20 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 1.40 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 60 lakh

Day 5 – Rs. 50 lakh

Day 6 – Rs. 40 lakh

Total – Rs. 5.35 cr

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect:

Day 1 – Rs. 75 lakh

Day 2 – Rs. 1.25 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 1.85 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 70 lakh

Day 5 – Rs. 72 lakh

Day 6 – Rs. 68 lakh

Total – Rs. 5.95 cr

