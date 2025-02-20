Box Office: Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot's Snow White releases on 21st March; Can Disney's live action flick REPEAT the theatrics of Beauty And The Beast and Aladdin?

Disney’s highly anticipated live-action remake of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, is set to hit theaters on March 21. As anticipation builds, it prompts discussion on whether the offering can replicate the massive box office success of Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. While the prospects are unlikely, given recent underwhelming performances from Disney’s live-action reimaginings, the unpredictable nature of the box office means nothing can be ruled out.

Beauty and the Beast (2017), starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, was a huge success, raking in a staggering $1.2 billion worldwide. The film, directed by Bill Condon, stayed true to the beloved 1991 animated classic, resonating with audiences across generations.

Similarly, Aladdin (2019), led by Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith as the Genie, posted an impressive global haul of $1.05 billion. Guy Ritchie’s vibrant take on the Disney classic charmed moviegoers with its dazzling visuals, energetic musical numbers, and familiar retelling of the iconic tale with minimal fresh takes.

However, times have changed, and Disney’s live-action formula doesn’t guarantee success the way it once did. Recent efforts like The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan & Wendy didn’t quite meet expectations, with audiences showing signs of fatigue toward these reimaginings, demanding fresh content. That raises questions about Snow White’s potential to break out.

Unlike Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, which featured beloved male leads alongside their princesses, Snow White’s box office fate largely rests on the shoulders of Zegler and Gadot. While the former has shown potential with her role in West Side Story, she is still relatively new to the acting scene with a modest fanbase. Gadot, for her part, is a well-established star but is playing the film’s antagonist, the Evil Queen.

Another challenge for Snow White is the recent backlash over changes made to the story, including updates to the depiction of the seven dwarfs. These creative choices have sparked debates online, which could lead to an unfavorable audience turnout.

Everything said, if Snow White manages to capture the magic and nostalgia of the original, it might still carve out a respectable place in Disney’s live-action lineup, even if it trails behind the two aforementioned films.