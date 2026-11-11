Box Office: Ramayana becomes only Indian film to record Rs 100 crore plus worldwide for consecutive 6 days

Ramayana is making history at the worldwide box office. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer is performing very well not only in India but also in the international markets. Interestingly, it became the only Indian film to gross over Rs. 100 crore plus globally for six consecutive days.

The epic saga, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, kicked off its box office journey by collecting Rs. 128 crore on Day 1 worldwide. It further witnessed a dip on Day 2, adding Rs.103 crore to the tally. However, the movie regained its strength on Day 3, when it made a sum of Rs. 153 crore globally. On Day 4, the movie fetched Rs. 123 crore, despite it being Laxmi Puja day. The movie witnessed its biggest day of the run on Day 5 (Monday), when it smashed Rs. 160 crore gross. The epic saga maintained a strong hold on Day 6 and added another Rs. 142 crore to the tally, bringing its worldwide gross collection to Rs. 808 crore.

Before Ramayana, it was Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Jawan, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which recorded Rs. 100 crore plus business days for four consecutive days at the worldwide box office. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is expected to record another Rs. 100 crore-plus day today, taking the count to 7 days, which will be another big feat for the film.

Indian movies with consecutive Rs. 100 crore-plus days at the worldwide box office:

Movie Days Ramayana 6 days and counting Dhurandhar 2 4 days Pushpa 2 4 days Baahubali 2 4 days Jawan 4 days Animal 3 days KGF Chapter 2 3 days Pathaan 2 days

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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