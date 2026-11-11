Box Office: Ramayana scripts history in Kerala, emerges biggest Hindi grosser in just 6 days

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, is recording a historic run in South Indian dubbed versions. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial smashed a massive Rs. 125 crore gross (Rs. 104.50 crore nett) from the dubbed versions in its 6-day theatrical run. That's the highest ever for any original Hindi film.

Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, the movie has already become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in Karnataka and Kerala. In Kerala, the movie grossed a superb Rs. 20 crore in its 6 days of theatrical run. It surpassed the lifetime cume of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs. 19.50 crore), Jawan (Rs. 13.40 crore) and Pathaan (Rs. 13.10 crore) in just 6 days in God's own land.

Ramayana is expected to keep gaining good traction in Kerala for a long run, as word-of-mouth is positive. The movie is witnessing phenomenal occupancy down south, with demand increasing for more shows. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer is facing Suriya's Scene in South India, which is doing very well at the box office.

Top Hindi film grossers at the Kerala Box Office are as follows:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Ramayana Rs. 20 crore (6 days) 2 Dhurandhar 2 Rs. 19.50 crore 3 Jawan Rs. 13.40 crore 4 Pathaan Rs. 13.10 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Scene India Box Office Collections: Suriya starrer collects Rs 13 crore on 1st Tuesday, grosses Rs 111 crore in just 5 days