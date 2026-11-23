Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash's Ramayana emerges 3rd biggest non-Malayalam grosser in Kerala, Targets No.1 spot
The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starrer epic drama collected Rs. 68.25 crore in Kerala so far. The movie will storm past the Rs. 75 crore mark by the end of this week.
Ramayana Part 1 is performing very well at the box office. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic drama collected Rs. 10.50 crore in its third weekend in Kerala, with Rs. 4.50 crore coming on the third Sunday. This took its 18-day theatrical cume to Rs. 68.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.
Backed by Prime Focus, Ramayana emerged as the third highest grossing non-Malayalam film in Kerala. The movie remained only behind Jailer 2 and Baahubali 2 at the Kerala box office. The movie will cross the Rs. 75 crore mark soon, probably by the end of this week, and become the second-biggest non-Malayalam grosser.
If all goes well, the movie will surpass Jailer 2's lifetime cume (Rs. 80 crore) in Kerala in its 4th week, and then it will march towards its final target. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer emerged as an All-Time Grosser at the Kerala box office.
Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana in Kerala are as follows:
|Day
|Box Office
|1
|Rs. 3.00 crore
|2
|Rs. 2.00 crore
|3
|Rs. 3.50 crore
|4
|Rs. 4.50 crore
|5
|Rs. 4.00 crore
|6
|Rs. 3.75 crore
|7
|Rs. 3.75 crore
|8
|Rs. 3.75 crore
|9
|Rs. 4.50 crore
|10
|Rs. 6.25 crore
|11
|Rs. 6.75 crore
|12
|Rs. 3.75 crore
|13
|Rs. 3.00 crore
|14
|Rs. 2.75 crore
|15
|Rs. 2.50 crore
|16
|Rs. 2.25 crore
|17
|Rs. 3.75 crore
|18
|Rs. 4.50 crore
|Total
|Rs. 68.25 crore
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
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