Ramayana Part 1 is performing very well at the box office. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic drama collected Rs. 10.50 crore in its third weekend in Kerala, with Rs. 4.50 crore coming on the third Sunday. This took its 18-day theatrical cume to Rs. 68.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Backed by Prime Focus, Ramayana emerged as the third highest grossing non-Malayalam film in Kerala. The movie remained only behind Jailer 2 and Baahubali 2 at the Kerala box office. The movie will cross the Rs. 75 crore mark soon, probably by the end of this week, and become the second-biggest non-Malayalam grosser.

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If all goes well, the movie will surpass Jailer 2's lifetime cume (Rs. 80 crore) in Kerala in its 4th week, and then it will march towards its final target. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer emerged as an All-Time Grosser at the Kerala box office.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.00 crore 2 Rs. 2.00 crore 3 Rs. 3.50 crore 4 Rs. 4.50 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.75 crore 7 Rs. 3.75 crore 8 Rs. 3.75 crore 9 Rs. 4.50 crore 10 Rs. 6.25 crore 11 Rs. 6.75 crore 12 Rs. 3.75 crore 13 Rs. 3.00 crore 14 Rs. 2.75 crore 15 Rs. 2.50 crore 16 Rs. 2.25 crore 17 Rs. 3.75 crore 18 Rs. 4.50 crore Total Rs. 68.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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