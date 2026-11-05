Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana scripts history, records BIGGEST PREVIEWS of all time for Bollywood in North America

The first box office numbers for Ramayana Part One are in, and it's a record. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer epic saga smashed the biggest previews of all time for Bollywood in North America. The movie grossed a whopping USD 2 million in its premiere at the North American box office. Of these, around USD 1.65 million came from the United States, while CAD 350K came from Canada.

This makes Ramayana the biggest Bollywood opener in the United States and the second biggest in Canada, trailing Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie opened extremely well in Australia too, where it fetched around AUD 500K on the debut day. It is the fourth-biggest opening for a Hindi film in Australia, only behind Dhurandhar 2, Pathaan and Animal.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is set to smash many existing records and set new benchmarks. The initial reports are promising, suggesting a long run at the box office. Co-starring Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet, Lara Dutta, and others, the epic saga is likely to see a massive surge in collections post the Laxmi Puja day (Diwali day) in its domestic markets.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Ramayana Part One Final Advance Box Office Update: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer amass over Rs. 140 Cr worldwide