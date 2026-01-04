Box Office: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar collects Rs 11 crore on 5th Saturday, cume nears Rs 725 crore mark

Dhurandhar continues to storm the box office- left, right, and centre. The movie collected Rs. 11 crore on its 5th Saturday, registering a spike of roughly 35 per cent over Friday. The running cume of Dhurandhar has now reached Rs. 721.50 crore net, with Rs. 196.50 crore coming in the first week, followed by Rs. 242 crore in the second week, Rs. 162 crore in the third week, and Rs. 102 crore in the fourth week.

Based on the current trends, the Ranveer Singh starrer spy action drama is expected to add around Rs. 12 crore on Sunday as well, which will take the 5th weekend's cume to Rs. 31 crore. Chhavva, presently, holds the record for the fifth week at around Rs. 28 crore nett, which Dhurandhar shall comfortably overtake during the weekend itself.

The Aditya Dhar directorial is now marching towards the lifetime cume of Pushpa 2 Hindi (Rs. 738 crore), which should be surpassed by Monday or Tuesday. The movie is going to comfortably cross the Rs. 750 crore mark, most likely by the end of this week. And then, it will head towards its lifetime target, which would be around the Rs. 775 crore mark. It is to be seen how close it can get to the Rs. 800 crore nett mark, or whether it can actually surpass it.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 162.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 102.50 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 8.00 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 11.00 cr. Total Rs. 721.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Ikkis Box Office Collections: Agastya Nanda starrer finds it tough to grow on Saturday, nets Rs. 13 crore in 3 days