Box Office: Regional films Fakt Mahilao Maate and Karthikeya 2 do well on Monday amidst Bollywood's lean phase

The Indian movie industry constitutes of various regional film industries apart from Bollywood, each of which enjoys a loyal viewer base. Over the last few years, the prominence of regional films is increasing as they are able to cater to audiences beyond their territory. The newest example of the same is Nikhil Siddhartha led Karthikeya 2, which has been able to establish a strong foothold in the Hindi market, owing to strong word of mouth. The film is going to secure a lifetime total, in the Hindi language, in excess of 3000 times its first day and that is remarkable.

Karthikeya 2 embarked on its journey with an opening of around Rs. 7 lakh nett. The dubbed version of the film grew exponentially and the ninth day collection of the film were over Rs. 3.5 crore nett, more than 500 times the first day number. The second Monday of Karthikeya 2, for the Hindi version, is higher than its first Monday, which coincided with Independence Day. The film earned between Rs. 1.25 - 1.35 cr on second Monday and the collections are around Rs. 13.60 cr after 10 days. The film has performed very well in its native language and overseas and the film is cruising towards a lifetime total in the vicinity of Rs 90 - 100 cr worldwide. The work on the sequel of the film is under works and it has already become one of the most awaited films for the audience.

A Gujarati film Fakt Mahilao Maate released in theatres last weekend and the collections of the film has crossed Rs. 5 crore nett in 4 days, courtesy Monday of Rs. 65 lakh. After showing solid growth over the weekend, the film has held well on Monday and it will comfortably cross Rs. 10 cr nett, a good threshold for mid range Gujarati films. While Bollywood goes through a lean phase, the regional films have begun their quest to find newer audiences.

Dobaaraa saw limited growth over the weekend to pack a three day total of around Rs. 2.5 cr. The film nosedived on Monday to add just about Rs. 25 lakh to the total on its fourth day. The film will end with lifetime collections under Rs. 4 crore at the end of its theatrical run. Bollywood biggies Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan added less than Rs. 50 lakh a piece and they are likely to end their theatrical run under Rs. 60 crore and Rs. 45 crore respectively.

It is to be seen which film brings back the lost fortunes of Bollywood.

Also read: Karthikeya 2 box office collections; Second weekend bigger than First, Surpass Rs. 50 crores in India