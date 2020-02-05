Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji helps January BO collection surpass Rs 400 crore; Deets Inside

Box Office Report January 2020: Several Bollywood movies released this month. From Chhapaak to Panga and Street Dancer 3D, it was a starry affair at the cinemas. However, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji emerged as the true box office winner.

January 2020 witnessed several movies hit the theatres. From 's Chhapaak to 's Panga and 's Jawaani Jaaneman, there were many star-studded movies that released in January. However, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior emerged as the box office winner. The period drama released amidst great reviews and as a result, audiences rushed to the theatres to watch the -Saif Ali Khan starrer. The movie has collected Rs 324 crore (which includes USD 4.1 million (29 crore) internationally) in just 26 days, as per Box Office India.

Tanhaji owes its success to the Mumbai circuit. As per trade analyst Girish Johar, the brilliant run has pushed the box office collection of January 2020 to 400 crore. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Johar noted that there were more movies in January 2020 as compared to January 2019. However, one thing remained constant that just one movie ruled the whole month. Last year, Vicky Kaushal's Uri ruled the box office and this year, it was Tanhaji.

"Last year, January had a fantastic start with Uri which did a fantastic job at the box office. A cumulative box office collection of Rs 400 crore was collected in January 2019. This year also, despite having a few more releases, Bollywood is clocking in Rs 400 crore monthly box office collection in January 2020. This time Tanhaji is ruling the January box office, there are no two ways to that. Tanhaji has given a very good start to the Indian box office in 2020," he said.

He also noted that there were high expectations pinned to and 's Street Dancer 3D, the movie did not perform as it should have. However, Johar adds that it is the second-best movie at the box office.

February 2020 promises another good month at the box office. The month starts with Mohit Suri's Malang that stars Aditya Roy Kapur and in the lead followed by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal and Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

