Box Office: Resident Evil headed to emerge a SUCCESS story in India; Grosses Rs 8.50 crore in 2 days

Resident Evil continued its strong run at the Indian box office on Saturday, collecting around Rs 4.70 crore gross on Day 2. The film had opened to Rs 3.75 crore gross on its first day, including Rs 50 lakh from previews.

With the second-day growth, Resident Evil has now grossed around Rs 8.50 crore in India over two days. The film has maintained its momentum after a positive opening.

The film’s upward performance over the weekend would strengthen its position at the Indian box office, becoming a major success.

Box Office Collection of Resident Evil is as follows:

Day Box office Day 1 Rs. 3.75 cr. (incl. preview) Day 2 Rs. 4.70 crore (est.) Total Rs. 3.75 cr.

More about Resident Evil

Resident Evil follows Bryan, a medical courier working a snowy winter night, who is tasked with delivering sensitive medical cargo to Raccoon City General Hospital. When a sudden viral outbreak throws the city into chaos, Bryan finds himself navigating a dangerous situation while trying to complete his delivery.

Set alongside the events of the classic Resident Evil 2 video game, the story follows Bryan as he struggles to survive the unfolding crisis and reach his destination.

Directed by Zach Cregger, the film stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and more in key roles, marking the second reboot within the franchise.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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