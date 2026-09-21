Box Office: Resident Evil records good weekend haul in India, collects Rs 11.30 crore in 3 days

Resident Evil recorded a good opening weekend in India. The movie kicked off its box office journey by collecting Rs. 3.10 crore on the opening day, including Rs. 50 lakhs of previews. It further recorded good growth on Saturday, adding Rs. 4.10 crore to the tally. The movie remained steady on Sunday, wrapping up its first weekend at Rs. 11.30 crore.

That's a good weekend, although growth probably could have been higher given the word of mouth. Still, if it can sustain at this level of collections, it will be a solid outcome for the film. Hollywood films are performing well in India this year; Resident Evil also joins the list by emerging as a successful venture.

The box office collection of Resident Evil is as follows:

Day Box office Previews Rs. 0.50 crore Day 1 Rs. 2.60 crore Day 2 Rs. 4.10 crore Day 3 Rs. 4.10 crore Total Rs. 11.30 crore

More about Resident Evil

Resident Evil follows Bryan, a medical courier working a snowy winter night, who is tasked with delivering sensitive medical cargo to Raccoon City General Hospital. When a sudden viral outbreak throws the city into chaos, Bryan finds himself navigating a dangerous situation while trying to complete his delivery.

Set alongside the events of the classic Resident Evil 2 video game, the story follows Bryan as he struggles to survive the unfolding crisis and reach his destination.

Directed by Zach Cregger, the film stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and more in key roles, marking the second reboot within the franchise.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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