Box Office: Revisiting Govinda's filmography; What went wrong since Partner for the heartthrob?

Govinda, who is best known for movies like Hero No.1, Coolie No. 1, Dulhe Raja, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, and more, is one of the versatile actors in Hindi cinema. Fondly known as King of Comedy, he once signed more than 70 films in his initial career at the age of 21. The 61-year-old actor hasn't had any successful releases for decades. Let's revisit his filmography from 2008 to 2019 while analyzing what went wrong after Partner.

Govinda's Absence From Films; No Successful Releases For 11 Years

Govinda enjoys his fan-base even after several decades of his prime years. However, he has been facing a dry spell in his film career for 11 years. Notably, Govinda has remained absent from movies for past six years. He was last seen in Rangeela Raja in 2019.

In the last decade of his working period, Govinda worked in 13 movies out of which they were either disasters or flops. Films like Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Naughty @ 40, Deewana Main Deewana, Happy Ending, Aa Gaya Hero, FryDay, and Rangeela Raja emerged as disasters at the box office. Meanwhile, movies including Life Partner, Do Knot Disturb, and Kill Dil turned out to be flops.

S.No. Movies India Net Collections Verdict 1 Money Hai Toh Honey Hai (2008) Rs 4 crore Disaster 2 Chal Chala Chal (2009) Rs 1.25 crore Disaster 3 Life Partner (2009) Rs 20.75 crore Flop 4 Do Knot Disturb (2009) Rs 17 crore Flop 5 Raavan (2010) Rs 29 crore Flop 6 Naughty @ 40 (2011) Rs 1.5 crore Disaster 7 Loot (2011) Rs 3.25 crore Disaster 8 Deewana Main Deewana (2013) Rs 0.25 crore Disaster 9 Kill Dill (2014) Rs 30 crore Flop 10 Happy Ending (2014) Rs 22.25 crore Disaster 11 Aa Gaya Hero (2017) Rs 1 crore Disaster 12 FryDay (2018) Rs 1.5 crore Disaster 13 Rangeela Raja (2019) Rs 0.25 crore Disaster

Analyzing What Went Wrong After Partner?

Govinda had his last successful venture in 2007, i.e. Partner. He collaborated with David Dhawan, his lucky charm for the 2007 romantic comedy. Co-starring Salman Khan, Lara Dutta, and Katrina Kaif, Dhawan's directorial was a superhit.

Govinda's comedy charm is missing in his movies from the recent times. Also, the Hero No.1 actor should reunite with David Dhawan to end the dry spell of his career as he has delivered most successful movies with the director, especially in the 90s.

