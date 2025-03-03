Box Office: Revisiting John Abraham's last 5 films' India net collections, ahead of The Diplomat

John Abraham is one of the famous figures in Bollywood. He debuted with Bipasha Basu in Jism. After a successful debut, he became a known face in Bollywood. His long hair look and physique were a talking point among the youth. The film that created a frenzy for John Abraham was Dhoom. The anti-hero played by John was a sensation among all and was one of the biggest breaks for any actor. However, his film journey has been a hit-or-miss scenario. With his most expected film, The Diplomat, about to be released, we are going to discuss the Indian collections of his last 5 films.

Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021)

Satyameva Jayate 2, which released on November 25, 2021, was a sequel to Satyameva Jayate (2018). The film carried high expectations but performed terribly at the box office. Additionally, the film faced stiff competition, and the reviews were not encouraging either.

Attack (2022)

Attack, a sci-fi film starring John Abraham, was released on April 1, 2022. The film was very different from the usual John Abraham films, but the box office performance was not encouraging. The film only managed to collect ₹14 crore from the Indian box office. Despite the encouraging reviews, it didn't connect with a broader audience.

Ek Villain Returns (2022)

The blockbuster film Ek Villain's sequel, Ek Villain Returns, released on July 29, 2022. The film also starred Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and others alongside John Abraham. Replicating the appreciation of the first part was challenging, and the film did not meet expectations. It raked in ₹39.75 crore from the Indian box office.

Pathaan (2023)

Pathaan marked the comeback vehicle for Shah Rukh Khan. One of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2023, it was directed by Siddharth Anand. The film featured John in a negative role, which was very well accepted. The film went on to collect more than ₹512 crore from India. Pathaan was a celebration in theatres, to be frank.

Vedaa (2024)

Vedaa, released on August 15, 2024, saw John in a great role with commanding screen presence. Even so, these factors were not enough as the film collected only ₹22 crore from India. The reviews were encouraging too.

As The Diplomat is about to release, the expectations are high as this is a different film from his recent ones. We hope he achieves much-needed success with this film.