Box Office: Revisiting the opening day collections of Arjun Kapoor's last 5 movies, before release of Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Arjun Kapoor’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi is releasing tomorrow on February 21, 2025. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Puja Films. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh as its leading ladies. As the film nears its official release, it is time to see the trends and check what to expect for the film’s opening day collection at the box office.

Arjun Kapoor’s Last 5 Movie’s Opening

Taking a look at the opening of the last 5 movies starring Arjun Kapoor, the most recent one was Singham Again released on Diwali 2024. The star studded action entertainer opened at Rs 40 crores taking into note that the franchise value and the cast filled with superstars had the major contribution towards both its opening and its lifetime collection. Coming to his solo movies we have The Lady Killer which also starred Bhumi Pednekar. The film didn't do well, particularly because it was an incomplete movie. The leads didn't even bother promoting.

Earlier in 2023, Arjun Kapoor led the multistarrer action thriller Kuttey which opened at Rs 1 crore only. The film also starred popular names like Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan. In 2022, Arjun Kapoor entered the Ek Villain franchise with Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. The film also starred John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani and opened to Rs 6.5 crores. Now the earliest of his last 5 was Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar released in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. It was a thriller produced by YRF co-starring Parineeti Chopra which opened to Rs 6 lakhs only.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Opening Day Expectations?

Going by the trends, Arjun Kapoor’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi is targeting an opening of Rs 2 crores. The film needs to get a good word-of-mouth, keeping in mind that there is a buy one get one free ticket offer to pull the audience initially. It is a double edged sword because if the word of mouth is not good, the film can immediately start seeing drops. Director Mudassar Aziz has already proven his capability in the comedy genre, his most recent venture being Khel Khel Mein which released in 2024, and he will like to win all the acclaim all over again with Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

