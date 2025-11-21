Box Office: Rishab Shetty's divine Hit Kantara completes 50 Days, nets Rs 208 crore in Hindi

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 completed 50 days in cinemas yesterday. The mythological epic saga, directed by Rishab himself, earned a whopping Rs. 208.25 crore from the Hindi version during its 50-day theatrical run.

Released on October 2nd, 2025, alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Kantara opened with a pleasing Rs. 17.75 crore on Day 1. The movie recorded an encouraging box office run and posted a sum of Rs. 102 crore in the extended opening week. It further held well and added Rs. 51.25 crore in the second week, followed by Rs. 26.75 crore in the third week.

After enjoying a clean run for three straight weeks, Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) faced Diwali releases, Thamma, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Co-starring Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah, the movie managed to make a promising Rs. 17 crore in the fourth week, followed by Rs. 7.50 crore, Rs. 3 crore, and Rs. 75 lakh in the fifth, sixth, and seventh week, respectively.

The movie is now expected to add Rs. 20-30 lakh to the tally before leaving the cinemas, probably by the end of this month. Its lifetime will be around Rs. 208.50 crore to Rs. 209 crore net in Hindi. For the unversed, Kantara: Chapter 1 turned out to be a clean Hit in the North belt and emerged as the third-highest-grossing movie of 2025 in the Hindi market.

Week-wise box office collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hindi:

Week Box Office 1 Rs. 102 crore 2 Rs. 51.25 crore 3 Rs. 26.75 crore 4 Rs. 17 crore 5 Rs. 7.50 crore 6 Rs. 3 crore 7 Rs. 0.75 crore Total Rs. 208.25 crore

