Box Office: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 hits Rs. 200 crore mark in Hindi, emerges Super Hit

Kantara: Chapter 1 entered the Rs. 200 crore club in Hindi, becoming the second-ever Kannada-origin dubbed movie to achieve this feat. The movie took 1 month, i.e. 31 days, to hit this magical figure. It earned Rs. 1.25 crore on its fifth Friday (Day 30), bringing its theatrical cume to Rs. 199.30 crore net in the North Indian belt. It further collected Rs. 1.75 crore on its fifth Saturday (Day 31), crossing the double-century mark. The total cume of Kantara: Chapter 1 now stands at Rs. 201.05 crore net.

Directed by Rishab Shetty himself, the movie is already streaming on OTT platform, although its Hindi version will hit the digital screens around November-end. Till then, the mythological saga will keep on gaining some traction in the Hindi belt, and close its theatrical cume somewhere around Rs. 205 crore to Rs. 210 crore net.

Kantara: Chapter 1 may not have performed like other South Indian breakout sequels, Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa 2. It still did an outstanding job, keeping the regional and rooted feel to its content compared to the other three mentioned titles, which had a universal storyline. The movie emerged as the third-highest-grossing Hindi movie this year, surpassing War 2 and Housefull 5. It only remained behind Chhaava and Saiyaara.

The Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 102.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 52.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 27.25 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 4.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 1.15 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 1.25 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 1.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 201.05 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

