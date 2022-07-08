Box Office: Rocketry & Rashtra Kavach Om have low first week; R Madhavan's film leads Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect starring R Madhavan with an all important cameo by Shah Rukh Khan & Rashtra Kavach Om, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi opened to low box office numbers. While Rashtra Kavach Om secured a bigger opening day than Rocketry, the R Madhavan starrer managed to bounce back in the remaining days as it not just managed to lead the Aditya Roy Kapur starrer on a daily basis but also managed to go past it in terms of nett numbers.

After securing good growth over the weekend after a low start, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect recorded numbers almost similar to its first day with footfalls higher than its first day, on Monday. The numbers on Tuesday came higher than Monday. The film registered a meagre 5 percent drop on Wednesday and another 15-20 percent drop on Thursday as the Hollywood biggie Thor: Love And Thunder ate into the business of the film and took a significant amount of performing screens from the film. Earlier this year, Vikram (Hindi), secured a poor opening of around Rs. 35-40 lakh on day 1, went on to nett over Rs. 10 cr in its lifetime, with weekdays recording footfalls higher than the first day. Rocketry has managed to almost replicate the first week trajectory, and on a higher level, but it is about how the second Friday holds up, in the limited screens it has. A lifetime total in excess of Rs. 10 cr nett looks more or less confirmed.

Rashtra Kavach Om, after a poor weekend, held very poorly at the box office and showed drastic falls on a day to day basis. The film lost its major chunk of screens yesterday with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder and will lose its remaining screens to Khuda Haafiz: Agni Pariksha today, since it caters to the same set of audience.

The nett box office collections for this week’s releases are as follows:-

Rashtra Kavach Om:

Day 1 – Rs. 1.25 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 1.20 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 1.40 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 60 lakh

Day 5 – Rs. 50 lakh

Day 6 – Rs. 40 lakh

Day 7 – Rs. 25 lakh

Total – Rs. 5.60 cr

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect:

Day 1 – Rs. 75 lakh

Day 2 – Rs. 1.25 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 1.85 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 70 lakh

Day 5 – Rs. 72 lakh

Day 6 – Rs. 68 lakh

Day 7 – Rs. 55 lakh

Total – Rs. 6.50 cr

