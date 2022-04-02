Box Office: RRR crosses Rs 560 cr domestically; On its way to hit Rs 600 cr today

SS Rajamouli’s RRR had a massive week 1 as it toppled many biggies in its course of its first week alone. The film amassed a massive Rs 527 cr gross in its first week, second only to another SS Rajamouli directorial, Baahubali 2. The film on its second Friday has recorded Rs. 38 cr gross, which is a 12 percent jump from its first Thursday figure. The movie is on its way to rake in Rs. 50 cr on both second Saturday and Sunday to top Rs 650 cr gross in its first 10 days.



The film performed extraordinarily in the Tollywood states. However, the best performing circuit for the film has clearly been Nizam. The Nizam share of the film alone may cross Rs 100 cr in its final run, something many big Tollywood films struggle to touch, even when AP/TS share is put together. The AP/TS share of the film is Rs 176 cr in 8 days. The gross total in the Tollywood states is Rs 258 cr.



The surprise has come from the Hindi circuit where the film is one a crest of a wave and no one can predict the final numbers of the film with the trend that it is observing. The film bettered its first Thursday numbers on its second Friday. This is despite some local competition in the form of John Abraham starrer Attack and Marvel’s Morbius. The second Friday nett figure of RRR in Hindi is around Rs. 13.5 cr. The cumulative 8 days total of the film is Rs. 145 cr nett and the film will top Rs. 200 cr nett most likely on its second Tuesday. The 8 day gross total is around Rs. 184 cr, which includes the gross figures of the original version of the film in north India too.



The film also released in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in their local dub. The film didn’t trend very strongly on weekdays but was back in action on second Friday. The local festival of Ugadi will further boost up the numbers in the south. The 8 day gross figure of the film is Rs 49 cr in Tamil Nadu, Rs. 18.30 cr in Kerala and Rs. 55 cr in Karnataka. The film will cross Rs. 50 cr in Tamil Nadu and Rs. 20 cr in Kerala, today.



The systematic break-up of the 8 day collection of RRR (in gross) is as follows:-

AP/TS – Rs. 258 cr

North India – Rs 184 cr

Karnataka – Rs 55 cr

Tamil Nadu – Rs 49 cr

Kerala – Rs 18.30 cr

All India gross total = Rs 564.3 cr

