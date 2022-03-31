Box Office: RRR Hindi collects Rs 131 crore in opening week; SS Rajamouli film racing towards Rs 200 crore

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus and one of India’s most expensive films – RRR took the global box office by storm thereby breaking many initial records on its way, especially in the Telugu states and USA among others. The film opened well in the Hindi market but what’s striking is the trend that it has maintained. The film didn’t fall much on Monday after a very good weekend. It held steady on weekdays and it shall cross Rs. 131 cr nett in its first week for the Hindi version itself. Rs. 131 cr is the highest post pandemic number for a Hindi/Hindi version of a film since the pandemic and it is racing towards the magical Rs. 200 cr nett mark in Hindi.



RRR is a massive film in terms of cost involved. Apart from that, the film has been delayed a couple of times too, which hit the economics of the film severely. However, SS Rajamouli has not only ensured that the costs are recouped but has also ensured that every investor and partner makes money on the film. RRR shall end as the third highest grossing Indian film worldwide behind Nitish Tiwari’s directorial Dangal and SS Rajamouli’s own Baahubali 2. This is an excellent result since Baahubali 2 was the continuation of an established franchise while Dangal raked in most of its numbers from China, which is a market that has the tendency to surprise in terms of box office.



RRR’s success is special because it is managing to get good footfalls despite many factors going against it like, majority of the audiences shifting to OTT means to get their daily dose of new content and higher ticket prices which also keeps audiences away from theatres.

While SS Rajamouli's next film is with Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan's next is with S Shankar and Jr NTR's next is with Kortala Siva and Prashant Neel.



Here is the day wise nett box office collection of RRR (Hindi) :-

Day 1 – Rs. 19 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 24 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 31.5 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 17 cr

Day 5 – Rs. 15 cr

Day 6 – Rs. 13 cr

Day 7 – Rs. 12 cr (early estimates)

Total week 1 nett – Rs. 131.5 cr



Have you watched RRR yet? What are your thoughts on the movie?

