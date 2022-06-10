Box Office: Samrat Prithviraj collects only Rs 55 crore in week 1; Jurassic World opens at Rs 3.50 crore

Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt and directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi released in theatres on 3rd of June, 2022. The film locked horns with a Pan-India Tamil film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil and a Pan-India Telugu film Major starring Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar. The Akshay Kumar starrer didn’t fare well over the weekend and faced major drops over the weekdays. The first week total stands at a meagre Rs. 55 cr and the going will get tougher as it faces competition from Jurassic World: Dominion which has started on a blistering note with Thursday night previews exceeding Samrat Prithviraj’s 7th day.

Samrat Prithviraj had a low opening weekend of Rs. 39 cr and the film dropped to levels beyond sustenance in its weekdays. The Thursday figures of the historical-drama are estimated to be around Rs. 3 cr nett and there’s not much to said here. Overseas numbers are poor and for a release as wide as Samrat Prithviraj got, it is disastrous.

Jurassic World: Dominion in its Thursday night previews grossed around Rs. 3.5 cr nett which indicates that the Friday numbers will comfortably go past Rs. 10 cr nett. The Jurassic franchise has a loyal fan following in India and it was one of the first major Hollywood successes back in the 1990s.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been very steady at the box office and has continued to rally around the Rs. 2 cr range in the weekdays. The film targets a lifetime number of around Rs. 175 cr nett and is a Super-Hit at the box office.

Vikram and Major are doing well in their home market but the numbers from the Hindi dubbed version are not optimum. Both Major and Vikram will end their run sub Rs. 10 cr nett in the Hindi markets with Major leading.

Here is the day wise nett collection of Samrat Prithviraj:

Friday – Rs. 10.70 cr

Saturday – Rs. 12.60 cr

Sunday – Rs. 15. 80 cr

Monday – Rs. 4.80 cr

Tuesday – Rs. 4.15 cr

Wednesday – Rs. 3.85 cr

Thursday – Rs. 3.10 cr

Total = Rs. 55 cr

