Box Office: Sarvam Maya emerges Nivin Pauly's first Rs 100 crore grosser globally

Malayalam film Sarvam Maya is performing extremely well at the box office. The Christmas Day release scripted history for Nivin Pauly, becoming his first-ever Rs. 100 crore grosser in his entire career.

The horror-comedy, directed by Akhil Sathyan, opened with Rs. 8.25 crore globally. It further witnessed an upward trend over the weekend and fetched around Rs. 45.25 crore in the four-day extended opening weekend. The movie kept on gaining traction through the New Year period and added Rs. 33.60 crore to the tally on the weekdays, bringing the 8-day cume to Rs. 78.85 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

The movie entered the second week with Rs. 11 crore on Friday. Estimates suggest it grossed around Rs. 11 crore on its second Saturday, taking the total cume to slightly over the Rs. 100 crore gross mark.

Sarvam Maya became the fifth fastest Malayalam film ever to hit the century club. It took 10 days to storm into the three-digit crore club. Talking about its Kerala box office, the family entertainer grossed Rs. 45 crore in 10 days. It is expected to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark by tomorrow.

Day-wise box office collections of Sarvam Maya:-

Day WW Gross 1 Rs. 8.25 Cr 2 Rs. 10.75 Cr. 3 Rs. 13.25 Cr. 4 Rs. 13.00 Cr 5 Rs. 7.85 Cr 6 Rs. 8.00 Cr 7 Rs. 6.75 Cr 8 Rs. 11.00 Cr. 9 Rs. 11.00 Cr. 10 Rs. 12.00 Cr. (est.) Total Rs. 101.85 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

