Box Office: Sarvam Maya wraps extended 1st week at Rs 36 crore in Kerala, Impresses with Rs 5 crore on New Year

Malayalam film Sarvam Maya, written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, wrapped its extended opening week of 8 days with a bang. The movie stormed over Rs. 36 crore gross at the Kerala box office, emerging as a big comeback for Nivin Pauly. Estimates suggest that the movie recorded a phenomenal growth on New Year, and added Rs. 5 crore to the tally, registering a jump of 30 per cent over Wednesday.

Released on Christmas Day along with Vrusshabha, Sarvam Maya received a positive reception among the audience, which is why the movie is witnessing a glorious run at the box office.

Based on the current trends, the fantasy horror-comedy flick is expected to keep gaining traction and enter the Rs. 50 crore club by the end of its theatrical run. Globally, the movie has already hit the Rs. 75 crore mark, and it is now on course to emerge as Nivin Pauly’s first-ever Rs. 100 crore grosser.

With this sort of impressive run, Sarvam Maya marked Nivin Pauly’s big comeback at the box office, as his last few ventures were struggling to find an audience.

Box Office collections of Sarvam Maya in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.50 crore 2 Rs. 4.10 crore 3 Rs. 5.00 crore 4 Rs. 5.65 crore 5 Rs. 4.50 crore 6 Rs. 4.50 crore 7 Rs. 3.75 crore 8 Rs. 5.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 36.00 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is a horror comedy fantasy film. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Sharan Velayudhan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

