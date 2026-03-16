Box Office: Scream 7 emerges franchise grosser in 3rd Weekend, fetches USD 177 million worldwide

The Hollywood slasher horror film, Scream 7, continues to perform well at the box office. The movie added around USD 9.4 million in its third weekend at the international box office, taking the overall overseas cume to USD 70.4 million.

The movie witnessed a dip of 39 per cent over the previous weekend overseas, which is a good hold. Allied to its USD 106.5 million domestic cume, Scream 7 reached a solid USD 176.90 million by the end of its third weekend at the worldwide box office.

That said, the movie surpassed the original film, Scream (1996)’s USD 173 million, to emerge as the highest-grossing film of the franchise. Mounted on a budget of USD 45 million excluding print and advertising expenses, Scream 7 will keep on hunting good traction for a couple of weeks.

Based on the current trends and the momentum it has, the Kevin Williamson directorial is looking for its theatrical end around 200 million to 220 million at the worldwide box office, which will be a massive franchise record.

For the unversed, Scream 7 stars Neve Campbell, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, and Courteney Cox, reprising their roles from previous installments alongside a fresh ensemble cast. It follows a new Ghostface in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott has built a new life. Her darkest fears are realized when her daughter becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must confront the horrors of her past to end the bloodshed once and for all.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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