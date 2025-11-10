EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Box Office: Shehnaaz Gill's Ikk Kudi records positive trend, nears Rs 10 crore mark worldwide

By Jatinder Singh
Updated on Nov 10, 2025  |  04:15 PM IST |  501K
Shehnaaz Gill
Box Office: Shehnaaz Gill's Ikk Kudi records positive trend, nears Rs 10 crore mark worldwide (Credits: Shehnaaz Gill Productions)

Punjabi film Ikk Kudi has showcased a highly positive trend at the box office, both in India and overseas. The Shehnaaz Gill starrer grossed Rs. 3.50 crore approx globally in its second weekend. The film saw a similar growth in both domestic and overseas markets, both nearly doubling their first weekend. In India, the film basically matched its first weekend on the 2nd Sunday.

The total box office gross after the second weekend stands at Rs. 9 crore worldwide. The domestic and overseas split is Rs. 3.25 crore and Rs. 5.75 crore (USD 650K) respectively.

The numbers are still on the low side, especially domestically, but the super positive trend gives it a chance. If the Shehnaaz Gill film can sustain at these low levels for the next couple of weeks, it could end up with a respectable total.

It has been a terrible year for the Punjabi film industry, especially domestically. There were three big hits overseas, but two of them weren’t allowed to be released in India, and the third didn’t do well. If this film could get some numbers, that would bring some cheer in an otherwise difficult year.

The Territorial Breakdown for Ikk Kudi is as follows:

Particulars Box Office 
INDIA Rs. 3.25 crore 
   
Canada USD 400K
Australia USD 85K
UK USD 80K
US USD 65K
Rest USD 30K
   
OVERSEAS USD 650K
   
WORLDWIDE Rs. 9 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

