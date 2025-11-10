Box Office: Shehnaaz Gill's Ikk Kudi records positive trend, nears Rs 10 crore mark worldwide

Punjabi film Ikk Kudi has showcased a highly positive trend at the box office, both in India and overseas. The Shehnaaz Gill starrer grossed Rs. 3.50 crore approx globally in its second weekend. The film saw a similar growth in both domestic and overseas markets, both nearly doubling their first weekend. In India, the film basically matched its first weekend on the 2nd Sunday.

The total box office gross after the second weekend stands at Rs. 9 crore worldwide. The domestic and overseas split is Rs. 3.25 crore and Rs. 5.75 crore (USD 650K) respectively.

The numbers are still on the low side, especially domestically, but the super positive trend gives it a chance. If the Shehnaaz Gill film can sustain at these low levels for the next couple of weeks, it could end up with a respectable total.

It has been a terrible year for the Punjabi film industry, especially domestically. There were three big hits overseas, but two of them weren’t allowed to be released in India, and the third didn’t do well. If this film could get some numbers, that would bring some cheer in an otherwise difficult year.

The Territorial Breakdown for Ikk Kudi is as follows:

Particulars Box Office INDIA Rs. 3.25 crore Canada USD 400K Australia USD 85K UK USD 80K US USD 65K Rest USD 30K OVERSEAS USD 650K WORLDWIDE Rs. 9 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

